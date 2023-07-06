CHICAGO — George Springer and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 on Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Toronto had just one hit before breaking through against Aaron Bummer (3-2). Jordan Romano (4-4) worked the 10th for the win.

Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven shutout innings. The White Sox finished with four hits in their fourth loss in five games.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

With automatic runner Cavan Biggio on second, Danny Jansen opened the 11th with a dribbler up the third-base line for Toronto’s first hit since the third inning. Springer drove in with Biggio with a grounder up the middle.

Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with three more run-scoring singles. Cavan Biggio capped the big inning with a two-run double against Bryan Shaw, lifting the Blue Jays to a 6-0 lead.

White Sox rookie Oscar Colás hit an RBI double and scored on Andrew Vaughn’s single in the bottom half. Yimi García replaced Thomas Hatch and got two outs for his first save of the season.

Lynn allowed one hit – Springer’s third-inning single – and walked one. The burly right-hander has 41 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings over his last four starts.

TIGERS 9, ATHLETICS 0: Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and Detroit routed visiting Oakland.

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time.

Lorenzen (3-6) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none, throwing only 60 pitches.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, NATIONALS 4: Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to give Cincinnati its first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five with the four-game sweep and maintained a two-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee. The Reds have won 20 of their last 24 games overall and 19 of their last 22 on the road, moving 10 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 29, 2021.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5: Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat visiting Chicago and gain a split of the four-game series.

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBI for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298. His 12-game hitting streak matches his career best, set with the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers.

NOTES

ASTROS: Star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left oblique discomfort.

Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston General Manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect Altuve back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Altuve said an MRI revealed that he had only a “minor strain” of his left oblique and that he hopes to return shortly after the break.

GUARDIANS: Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list because of shoulder inflammation after getting banged around in his last two outings.

Quantrill missed 26 games earlier this season.

Cody Morris was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s roster spot.

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation and recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte.

TIGERS: Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Faedo has been sidelined since May 31 because of discomfort in his right middle finger.

