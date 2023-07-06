BASEBALL

Aidan Jolley was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, leading the Danbury Westerners to a 5-0 win over the Sanford Mainers in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Thursday night at Goodall Park.

Nicholas Roselli and Logan Poteet each had two hits for Sanford.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Just 24 hours after losing more than a minute to his biggest rival at the Tour de France, two-time champion Tadej Pogacar claimed a 10th career stage win with a stunning counterattack that dropped reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard in the finale of the second and last stage in the Pyrenees.

The brutal, 90-mile sixth stage with a mountaintop finish from the southwestern city of Tarbes to the Plateau of Cambasque featured three tough climbs, including the legendary Col du Tourmalet.

Vingegaard crossed the finish line 24 seconds behind Pogacar but seized the overall leader’s yellow jersey, 25 seconds ahead of his Slovenian rival. Overnight leader Jai Hindley dropped to third place overall, 1 minute, 34 seconds off the pace.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: USA Basketball formally unveiled the 12-player World Cup roster, with no changes to the group that had made commitments in recent weeks.

The final list includes Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.

The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

WBNA: Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the visiting Seattle Storm, 93-73, to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tiffany Hayes, Rebecca Allen and Natisha Hiedeman all had 14 points for Connecticut (13-5), which tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter and led 57-24 at halftime.

• WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.

The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women’s players on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.

HOCKEY

NHL: Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth $14 million.

The center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player and the Kings’ leading scorer this past year at age 35, with 28 goals and 46 assists. His eight-year, $80 million contract was set to expire after next season.

BOXING

HEAVYWEIGHTS: Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland.

Usyk confirmed that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

The 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 knockouts) had hoped to fight Tyson Fury, but negotiations broke down.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from English Premier League side Arsenal.

Xhaka, 30, signed a contract through June 2028, Leverkusen said on Thursday.

Neither Leverkusen nor Arsenal divulged the transfer fee. Online sports website The Athletic reported it was 25 million euros ($27.1 million) “although sources close to Leverkusen are insisting the fee is lower.”

