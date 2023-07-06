BATH – Marie Glenn Johnson Holt of Bath died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at The Garden in Brunswick. She was 93.

Marie was born in Farmington in 1929, the oldest of four children. She attended local schools. Following high school, she enrolled in the University of Maine at Orono. Subsequently, she attended Cornell University School of Nursing in New York City, N.Y. Marie worked as a public health nurse in New York. There, she met her future husband, Doctor Alfred Turnbull Holt. They married in Farmington in 1953.

She was an anti-war activist serving as a local draft counselor during the Vietnam War era. She supported the Plowshares movement and protested with them against the militarization of the Bath Iron Works. She founded the Midcoast Health Research Group and Citizen’s Monitoring Network in efforts to expose the dangers of radioactivity and nuclear power plants.

Marie served in the Maine House from the 74th district in Bath for two terms (four years). She ran an independent school in Bath.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; her brother, Neil, and her sister, Peggy.

She is survived by her five children, Delmar, Kerchival (Suzanne), Molly, Timothy and Henry “Hal” (Pamela); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Marie’s life is planned for a future date.