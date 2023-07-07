A York County man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge tied to the death of his wife.

James Crow, 40, was charged with knowing or intentional murder in April. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says he shot his wife, 39-year-old Kristan Crow, with a 9 mm pistol on April 10.

He entered the plea at his arraignment in York County Superior Court Friday.

Justice Richard Mulhern ordered Crow not to have contact with his three children who prosecutors say might be potential witnesses in his trial.

Crockett is being held at the York County Jail without bail.

Immediately after the shooting, Crow — a veteran with a long history of mental health conditions and post-traumatic stress disorder — called several friends and family members and admitted what he had done, according to 911 calls obtained by the Portland Press Herald in May.

Advertisement

Related Friends of Alfred man accused of killing wife feared he would commit suicide

He also posted a message to social media that raised the alarms of those who had long been concerned for his mental health.

“I couldn’t do it anymore,” the post reads. “I’m so sorry everyone. I really am. I wish none of this happened. I snapped. My brain is broken and there’s no coming back now. I love my children so much and I only hope that someone good takes care of them. I’m sorry.”

When he was arrested, Crow told police he didn’t mean to shoot his wife.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »