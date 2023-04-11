An Alfred man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

Maine State Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested James Crow, 40.

The York County Sheriff’s Office found 39-year-old Kristan Crow dead at their house on Waterboro Road at around 3 p.m. on Monday, after responding to a complaint about a disturbance. Police did not provide further details about the alleged disturbance or who contacted the sheriff’s office.

James Crow was not at the house and officers later found him at the parking lot of Harry’s gas station in Lyman, where state police said he surrendered without incident.

A medical examiner determined Kristan Crow’s death was a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday, but state police did not release a cause of death.

James Crow is scheduled to have his initial appearance in York County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Authorities investigating death in Alfred

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: