The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has been assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation at a home at 81 Waterboro Road, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“A short time later a person of interest in the case was detained at Harry’s gas station on Route 111 in Lyman,” Moss said in an email late Monday night.

The home was blocked off with crime scene tape, according to News Center Maine. Several police cruisers could also be seen parked outside the home.

Stephen D. Marquis, Superintendent of Schools for RSU 57, posted a Facebook message Monday afternoon telling members of the school community that nearby schools and public places were asked as a precaution to activate a hold in place, an order that resulted in the cancellation of all after school activities and sporting events at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Marquis, in his message, said police notified the school district at 3:15 p.m. of a “domestic violence situation in the town of Alfred.”

Police would not confirm Monday that the incident stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

