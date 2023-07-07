KENNEBUNKPORT – Seashore Trolley Museum has begun its summer tradition of hosting Ice Cream Night every Wednesday in July and August from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are treated to an evening trolley ride on the museum’s heritage railway through its 350-acre campus and an ice cream sundae with all the fixin’s.

Tickets are $12/person (children ages 2 and younger are admitted free). Admission includes the trolley ride and ice cream sundae. Trolleys depart at 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Because Ice Cream Night is very popular, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com.

A portion of Ice Cream Night proceeds benefit the community. Seashore Trolley Museum has selected nine nonprofit organizations, one for each of the nine Ice Cream Night events. The partner nonprofits will receive 50 percent of all ticket sales during their event; this means they receive $6 for every ticket sold to support their mission.

2023 Benefiting Ice Cream Night Nonprofits

July 5: The Center

July 12: Arundel Conservation Trust

July 19: Habitat for Humanity York County

July 26: Kennebunkport Conservation Trust

Aug. 2: Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation

Aug. 9: Kennebunk Free Library

Aug. 16: Brick Store Museum

Aug. 23: Kennebunk Portside Rotary Club

Aug. 30: Friends of Wood Island Light

The event is sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-967-2800, ext. 110.

Patrons of the trolley museum experience history in motion on interactive trolley rides on the museum’s heritage electric railway, which once served as a portion of Maine’s Atlantic Shore Line Railway (1904-1927). Subway cars, locomotives, buses, a switching tower and other interesting artifacts are also on display around the museum’s grounds. The Museum Store offers several locally-made gifts. The campus and trolley rides are dog-friendly.

For more information about Seashore Trolley Museum and to check out the special events calendar, visit www.trolleymuseum.org.

