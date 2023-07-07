Maureen Philomena Raiter, 81, a resident of Kennebunk, died on Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023, peacefully and surrounded by family and friends.

Maureen was born on Oct. 6, 1941 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Anita (Petroski) Janerich. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and then from Bloomsburg College in 1963.

Maureen is missed by her daughter, Amy; son-in-law, Doug; granddaughter, Victoria; nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Raiter, and were married for 47 years. She loved and was loved by her loyal dogs, Chumley, Thisbe and Tiffany.

She and her husband were married in 1963, and lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., for 40 years where she was a grade school teacher for the majority of her career. She kicked off her educational career teaching English abroad in Japan in the early-60s, which is emblematic of her personality and strong will that she embarked, by herself, to teach English on the other side of the world. Once she moved back to the states, she spent time specializing in teaching autistic children, and later served as a docent at the Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

She and Frank moved to Kennebunk in 2002 permanently, after having spent summers on Kennebunk Beach for the past 50 years and falling in love with the area. Their happiest times were spent in Maine and it became their full-time residence.

Maureen had been an active member of the community. She was a member of the Kennebunk Historic Preservation Commission and was involved with the Brick Store Museum, among many other activities. She was a prolific reader, a great story teller, lover of animals and a passionate supporter of the Animal Welfare Society of West Kennebunk, as well as a member of the Eagle Rock Yacht Club. She was renowned for her annual Christmas parties and their chili parties on Halloween along Summer Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maureen’s memory to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk, on July 18 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Hope Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Maureen’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

