Maine State Music Theatre is transporting audiences back to the 1950s with its second show of the season, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” for the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience that will have you begging for an encore.

Director and Choreographer Angela C. Howell thought out every detail to make this a standout show, including dancing on top of instruments, twirling sunglasses in unison and basking in every comedic moment, no matter how small. Howell also performs in the show as Vi Petty, a music producer’s wife, who shocked Buddy Holly and his band with her piano-playing skills.

The critically acclaimed musical premiered in the United Kingdom in 1989 and has traveled across the U.S. ever since. English writer Alan Janes tells the story of Holly, an American rock ‘n’ roll icon, and his rapid rise to fame before his untimely death in a plane crash when he was 22. With just 18 months in the spotlight, the young Texan released three albums containing No. 1 hits like “Everyday,” “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll be the Day.”

MSMT’s performance will have you clapping, dancing and singing along, no matter your age. Whether you bought his albums in the ’50s, heard him on your parent’s radio in the ’90s or are hearing his music for the first time, by the end of the show you will be hooked. For all those Gen-Z audience members out there, you will leave the theater Googling Buddy Holly just before you download the show soundtrack.

Holly (Andrew Harvey) gives a genuine and heartfelt performance that makes you fall in love with him by the end of the show. From the iconic glasses, smile and nerdy laugh, Harvey embodies the character head to toe. Not only does his pleasant voice mimic the music legend, but his guitar skills are also top-notch.

The cast of master musicians, singers and actors sprinkle memorable moments throughout the show, including the impressive number “Shout” performed by Janine Jones and Troy Valjean Rucker. Between Jones’ vocals and Rucker’s sassy saxophone skills, the two bring the house down. By the end of Act 1, the theater buzzes with excitement.

Act 2 pulls you in with love, loss and an epic concert showcasing ’50s artists The Big Bopper (Jayson Elliot), Richie Valens (Diego Guevara) and Holly. A word of caution: The Big Bopper might call you out of the crowd to show you what living in the spotlight is all about, and Guevara will have you blushing with his hip-thrusting dance number.

By the end of the show, everyone in the audience is on their feet singing “Jonny Be Good.” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” is a truly immersive experience; seeing it once is not enough.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” runs through July 15. Visit msmt.org for more information on tickets and schedules.

