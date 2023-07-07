PORTER — Maine game wardens would have preferred not to euthanize a bear that bit a resident of this small Oxford County town last week. But on Friday, officials from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife explained why it was done.

“It always is a difficult decision to euthanize an animal, especially when it could have been prevented,” said Mark Latti, spokesman for the department. “Unfortunately, this bear had lost its fear of humans, due to people in the area leaving food outside.”

The bear had been involved in a tussle with a woman June 30. Investigators said Lynn Kelly of Porter, 64, had been working in her garden when her dog Scooby started barking and ran into the woods. The dog started yelping and then ran out of the woods with a bear in pursuit, according to Latti.

Kelly confronted the animal and punched it in the nose, Latti said. The bear bit her, puncturing her right wrist.

The bear fled back into the woods.

Kelly was treated for her wound.

Over the weekend, the department set two traps and the a 140 pound, 2-year-old male was captured.

Wildlife officials made the decision to euthanize it.

It was not a popular opinion across social media in ensuing days. Many accused the wardens of acting too hastily and punishing an animal that was only defending itself. Some believed the bear was a mother protecting her cubs, which did not prove to be the case.

On Friday, Latti offered several reasons for the decision.

“Foremost, the bear needed to be tested for rabies due to the unusual and aggressive behavior, and there is no live test for rabies, as you need to test a portion of brain tissue. The bear had also lost its fear of humans,” he said. “It had been foraging in people’s yards, where it had been seen by multiple people. This bear was just seen at a residence where it had gone onto a second floor deck to reach bird seed the night before this women was injured.

“Third,” Latti said, “moving a bear does not prevent this from happening again. We would just be moving the problem to another area. We have relocated problem bears that have traveled over 80 miles to get back to where there is food. Bears that find food in backyards will return and over time become more brazen.

“It also did bite someone, and what our biologists have learned from other states through sharing information through the Eastern Black Bear Technical Committee is that once this happens, there is a high probability it will happen again. We absolutely cannot afford to take a chance of this happening again,” he said.

Black bears live throughout Maine. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends that people keep their distance and not corner or agitate any bears they see.

“Unfortunately,” Latti said, “this is what can happen when bears continue to come to residences to eat food such as bird seed, garbage, pet food and other items. It is why we always remind people to remove attractants from their yard. Incidents like this can be prevented if food is removed, as bears will leave the area in search of other foods.”

The rabies test came back negative, Latti said on Friday.

