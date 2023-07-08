ULTIMATE

Three Mainers helped U.S. teams win gold medals at the Ultimate U-24 World Championships in Nottingham, England.

Calvin Stoughton of Cape Elizabeth scored twice in a 15-9 victory over Belgium in the Open division championship match Saturday. Nate Buchholz of Norway did not factor in the scoring Saturday, but he had two goals and two assists for the U.S. Open division squad during the weeklong tournament.

Cole Moore of Cumberland scored two goals and had an assist as the U.S. defeated Singapore, 15-5, in the Mixed division title match Saturday.

All three U.S. teams, Open, Mixed and Women’s, went undefeated en route to the gold medal.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: A’ja Wilson took her Las Vegas Aces teammates, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, with her first two picks in the WNBA All-Star draft and drafted Kelsey Plum as her top reserve choice, keeping all four Aces players together for the game that will be played in Las Vegas next Saturday.

Breanna Stewart also drafted two teammates, taking New York’s starting backcourt of Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu with her top two choices in the reserve draft. She made Brittney Griner the overall No. 1 pick.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Mark Cavendish will have to share the record for most career stage wins at the Tour de France.

Competing in his final season, the most successful sprinter in Tour history crashed out during the eighth stage on Saturday. His team said he broke his right collarbone and will need surgery.

Cavendish, 38, equaled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins during the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success, but was not selected last year.

Former world champion Mads Pedersen claimed a second career stage win with a big burst of power to win a 125-mile mass sprint from Libourne to Limoges in central France.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix, while his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez, continued to struggle in qualifying with 16th place.

McLaren was the star of qualifying, with Lando Norris second and rookie Oscar Piastri third. Norris was on top of the standings in the final seconds before Verstappen went even faster to take back the top spot by .241 seconds.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Megan Rapinoe announced that her fourth World Cup that begins later this month will be her last, and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, is one of only seven players in the history of the U.S. women’s team with more than 50 goals and 50 assists. She has played her entire 11-year NWSL career for the Reign and has the sixth most goals in league history with 48.

ENGLAND: Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons.

The 32-year-old’s contract expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the 2022-23 season.

EURO U-21s: England won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in 39 years when James Trafford saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve a 1-0 win over Spain in Batumi, Georgia.

Curtis Jones scored in first-half stoppage time when he deflected Cole Palmer’s free kick past keeper Arnau Tenas.

