In the span of six and a half hours, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and other agencies responded to three different calls on Friday, each involving a death in New Hampshire waters, in Gilmanton, Manchester, and Madison, according to a press release from the New Hampshire State Police.

At about 2:15 p.m., a 911 call was made of a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, reportedly of a child out of a boat. An investigation revealed that the boy was part of a group of Boy Scouts from out of state, and was involved in a boating accident while out of the water. The boy received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Before police cleared that scene in Gilmanton, Marine Patrol received a call of a body found on the Piscataquog River in Manchester. The body had been located by boaters who reported it to the Manchester Police Department. After police and Marine Patrol responded, the victim was identified as Shawn Barton, 40, of an unknown address, according to police.

And at about 8:45 p.m., a third call came in of a possible drowning on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison. The call was made for a swimmer who had not returned to her family after being in the water in front of their rental property. Family and neighbors searched for her and called first responders. An investigation revealed that Amy Posocco, 41, of Beverly, Ma., had been swimming with family members and failed to return to shore.

Posocco was found about 90 feet offshore. The investigation is ongoing, and the immediate cause of death is not known, but considered to be accidental, New Hampshire State Police said.

In all, nine different first responder organizations responded to the three deaths.

