Julliard-trained pianist Hsiang Tu will perform a program with music inspired by animals from more than a dozen composers on July 16 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Currently serving as an assistant professor of piano at the University of Florida, Hsiang has performed as a soloist at Jordan Hall, Alice Tully Hall, National Museum Cardiff, and Taiwan National Recital Hall.

First Parish is welcoming Dr. Tu’s return performance. First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 114 Main St. in Kennebunk.

According to a news release, “This is an opportunity to experience his “Chameleon-like ability to move between composers” (Fanfare) from more than a dozen composers. rom New Hampshire native Amy Beach to Edvard Grieg and Franz List, Dr. Tu will dazzle us with the rich sound of birds, butterflies, tortoises and chattering monkeys.”

A donation of $20 is suggested at the door. There is free parking available and refreshments will be served after the performance.

Seaglass Chorale puts out call for singers

Advertisement

Seaglass Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its upcoming winter concert that will mark the start of its 30th season. The chorale is planning two Celtic Christmas concerts, on Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday Dec. 2. The group will rehearse be from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept. 7 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1, Kennebunk.

According to a news release, “The ethos of the chorale is that if you would like to sing, please come and join us, no audition is needed, just the desire to share in community.”

The concert will feature the full Seaglass Chorale, as well as our select choir the Seatones, an Irish step dancing group, and Irish poetry.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a nonauditioned adult choral group of 46 voices. The chorale represents some 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

Seaglass Chorale connects with communities through its benefit concerts. Benefiting organizations include Habitat for Humanity, St. Thomas School in Sanford, Sanford/Springvale Food Pantry, York County Shelters, Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, Noble High School, Child Abuse Prevention Council, and many others.

The chorale has traveled to Europe several times, performing in Ireland, Rome, Venice, Innsbruck, and Budapest. In September of 2004, choristers led the musical prelude at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

For more information on Seaglass Chorale, to join the group, or to make a donation, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Wells Branch Fire Association schedules golf tournament

The Wells Branch Fire Association announced it will host its 22nd annual Open Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course in Wells.

Tournament proceeds will assist with Wells Branch Fire Association projects and equipment, firefighters, and provide support for the Community Hall as well as a fire museum that recently opened.

Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course is located on Coles Hill Road in Wells. No tee times are required for the event that is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a children’s division as well as cash prizes and a raffle. Entry fees are $32/18 holes and $21/9 holes. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6.

For more information, call 207-646-0508.

Advertisement

Blueberry Festival coming up in Kennebunk

The annual Blueberry Festival and Crafts Fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk.

The festival will feature homemade blueberry confections, crab rolls, vegan wraps, hot dogs, and homemade tangy lemon ice cream. Church volunteers have created blueberry-related products as well as the vintage jewelry table.

On the lawn, tents will host about 40 arts and crafts vendors from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Some have attended the event years and many new folks will join in. Blueberry cheese and a variety of other cheeses will be offered by West River Creamery in Vermont. Three award-winning authors will offer books for children as well as teens and adults. New products from reclaimed wood, seascapes, and modern art will be displayed by artists from around the state.

Patrons will also find embellished clothing, wood and textile items, and hand-made pottery. Original cards, natural soaps, lotions, and fragrances, are a few of the many gift items, plus seacoast glass, silver jewelry, painted glassware, hats, wooden signs, and even gifts for a favorite pet.

This year’s Blueberry Festival marks the 250th anniversary of the First Parish Church building at the top of Main Street Kennebunk.

Advertisement

BlixxHorses to host Open Barn

BlixxHorses announced it will offer an Open Barn on Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July20. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5 Portage Way in Kennebunk.

According to a news release, the event will feature “a unique experience with horses. As leaders in non-riding programming, we offer opportunities to learn and enjoy by interacting alongside, rather than on horse’s backs where you can’t see faces or expressions. Riding horses is for a person’s pleasure, not an equal partnership and teaches little about horses. Horses are willing, stoic animals and have no choices. But here they are given freedom to be who they are. Instead of use, it’s about their needs, care, behavior and safety.

“Horses were not designed to carry weight, obvious when you observe the profile of a horse. Eventually all horses become unrideable due to age, health, pain and injury. Too often the next stop is, neglect, auction and for thousands slaughter because they are no longer ‘serviceable.'”

With summer comes the challenges of heat, insects, dust and allergens. Instead of riding, BlixxHorses is offering activities in the comfort of the horses’ cool barn, and an opportunity to learn how to give them their favorite summer treat – watermelon with a fork.

BlixxHorses is a 501(c)(3) educational organization. Tax deductible donations for the Open Barn on July 18 and July 20 are $20/person. For more information, call 207-985-1994, email [email protected] or visit www.blixxhorses .org.

Advertisement

Library, car museum will host author

Graves Memorial Library and the Maine Classic Car Museum will host Maine author/illustrator Chris Van Dusen at the Maine Classic Car Museum on Saturday, July 15. Van Dusen will hang out among the cars from 10 a.m. to noon and will read from one of his many books, “If I Built a Car!”

There is no admission charge for children. Adult admission is $12/person. Registration is required. Call the library at 207-967-2778.

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]

The Maine Classic Car Museum is located at 2564 Portland Road in Arundel. Copies of Van Dusen’s books will be available for sale in the museum store. The program includes a craft to go and treat.

According to a library news release, Van Dusen lives in a little town on the coast of Maine with his wife Lori and a dog named Opal. As a child, he spent hours drawing pictures. Dr. Seuss and Robert McCloskey were his heroes. After high school, he studied fine art at The University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and graduated with a BFA. For more than 10 years he worked as a freelance illustrator specializing in art for kids. His first book, “Down to the Sea with Mr. Magee” was published in 2000.

Advertisement

Since then, Van Duesen has written several books including “The Circus Ship,” “If I Built a House,” “Randy Riley’s Really Big Hit,” “A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee,” “Big Truck, Little Island,” and many more. He also illustrated the “Mercy Watson” series written by Kate DiCamillo.

The Maine Classic Car Museum features dozens of classic cars on display and an array of vintage automobilia and cultural curiosities. Patrons can take a tour of the 2023 exhibits starring a Tucker 48 #1028.

Graves Library to host Sparks Ark

Graves Memorial Public Library will host Sparks Ark on July 18. The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sparks Ark has more than 30 years of experience with wildlife and domestic animals. Preregistration is required. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Concert with Banjo Jimmy

Graves Memorial Public Library announced the return of Banjo Jimmy in concert. The summer reading program event will be Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Guests can sing along with Banjo Jimmy as he performs some Beatles tunes and other family favorites. There will also be a musical craft for kids.

Advertisement

The event is for all ages and will be held in the community room if it rains. Parking is available on Maine Street or at Consolidated School. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at,18 Maine St., Kennebunkport.

Astro society announces observing sessions

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England last week announced several open observing sessions. The sessions are held at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35 in West Kennebunk. For directions, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Observing sessions are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to midnight on July 21/22 and 7:15 p.m. to midnight Aug. 18/19.

The first date is the planned session, the second is if the first date is rained out or overcast. The observing sessions are free, and open to all members of the public. Children are welcome. The sessions are on or about the new moon, ensuring dark skies.

Advertisement

Society members will be on hand to conduct tours of the night sky; naked-eye, with binoculars, and with our telescopes. Questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by club members.

The society is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School, Route 1, (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Library’s summer concert series opens July 13

Graves Memorial Public Library announced the return of its summer concert series. The first concert of the season will be Janet Wentworth and Mark Gunther on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring friends and chairs.

Wentworth and Gunther are part of a variety of bands in the area playing country blues and jazz with keyboard and vocals. A suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated.

Advertisement

The event will be held in the community room if it rains. Parking is available on Maine Street or at Consolidated School. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Native Plant Swap set at School Around Us

Area gardeners are invited to participate in a free Native Plant Swap at the School Around Us in Arundel on Sunday, July 16. Plant drop-off is from 1-1:30 p.m.; Swap, 1:30-3 p.m. and tour a pollinator pathway in Kennebunk following the event.

Participants are asked to bring plants that are native to Maine (https://wildseedproject.net/comprehensive-plant-list) and are “straight species,” not cultivars. Plants should be labeled clearly. Those without native plants to share, are welcome to attend.

A bonus activity is planned, making a wildflower seed ball. Participants are encouraged to bring a mug for beverages. The swap is sponsored by Kennebunk Area Native Plants, Planeteers of Southern Maine, Modern Day Homemakers and Frinklepod Farm.

School Around Us is located at 281 Log Cabin Road in Arundel. For more information and to RSVP, email [email protected]

Advertisement

Meteorologist to emcee Kennebunk Free Library 5K

Kennebunk Free Library announced June 29 that News Center Maine meteorologist Jason Nappi will serve as its inaugural master of ceremonies for the 26th Edition 5K fundraiser scheduled for Friday, July 14.

New this year, Crotux Catering of Garden Street Bowl, will provide gourmet sandwiches and sides for all registered 5K participants at no additional cost. Extra sandwiches/sides will be available for non-registered guests for $10. Home-made pretzels (Plot Twist Pretzels) and beer (Federal Jack’s) will also be available for purchase. A few items from the 5K Online Auction will be on display, as well as an opportunity to buy 50/50 raffle tickets (currently on sale at the library). Visit www.kennebunklibrary.org to check out the 5K Online Auction, July 5-18.

The 5K takes off at 6 p.m., following a course through Hope Cemetery and Woods that was established last year. The course was recently certified by USATF and begins and ends in the library parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finishers in each of nine age categories. Same-day registration will be available at the library on race day.

Combining registrations and the contributions of over 75 sponsors, the 5K accounts for nearly 25 percent of the $200,000 the library must raise each year to support the library and its programs. Event Sponsor is Kennebunk Savings Bank; and Diamond Sponsors are Appliance Advantage/Aspire Home and Crotux Catering/Garden Street Bowl.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Community Yard Sale is Aug. 5 at library

Kennebunk Free Library is hosting a Community Yard Sale on its lawn on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of items from local artists and neighbors’ garages.

Spaces that measure 10’x10’ are available to rent for $35 and 30”x72” folding tables are also available to rent for an additional $15. A clean-up deposit of $25 is required and will be returned at the conclusion of the event. Vendors will receive prime visibility on Main Street, free advertising and all for a small donation to benefit Kennebunk Free Library.

Applications and fees are due by Monday, July 31. Spots are limited. Applications and additional information can be picked up at the library or found at www.kennebunklibrary.org.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Legion Post to host July barbecue

Advertisement

American Legion Post 159 will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. until the food runs out. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

The menu includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and desert. Donations are welcome.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Christ Church hosting final worship services

Christ Church invites the community as it celebrates the final worship services at 6 Dane St. during the month of July. The services are scheduled for Sundays at 10 a.m.

After July, the Sunday 9:15 a.m. worship services will be held with West Kennebunk United Methodist Church at 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library reveals July’s featured artist

The Speers Gallery at the Kennebunk Free Library will present Recent Works, an exhibition of watercolor, pastel, and pencil by Kennebunk resident Wendy Gallart. The exhibit runs through July 31.

According to a news release from the library, “Pursuing her lifelong desire to study art and art history, Wendy Gallart received her undergraduate degree in fine arts and education. Subsequently, Wendy began her career in marketing and commercial art. Her career led to increasingly responsible positions at several Fortune 500 companies, where she directed design and public relations teams through branding and logo designs, extensive advertising and public relations campaigns and product launches.

“Wendy then applied her knowledge and experience to the not-for-profit sector. She received a masters of public administration and then worked toward bettering the health and welfare of animals. Since her retirement, she has returned to her true loves, drawing and painting. She has studied under internationally renowned painters and teachers such as Peter Barnet and Theresa Troise Heidel and currently works with local artist Russell Whitten. In addition, she has remained an avid collector of photography and fine art through her past business connections with auction houses and dealers.

“Wendy enjoys the beauty of the hills, fields and coastline of southern Maine every day, often accompanied by her dog Summer. She primarily works in watercolor and has recently begun to show her work in York County community venues.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery through July 31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For library hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Model of Positive Living Award nominees sought

The Center is seeking nominations for its ninth annual Model of Positive Living Award.

According to a news release, “The Model of Positive Living Award is given to a community member who is 50 or older who makes a difference in the lives of others through kind gestures, volunteerism and a can-do attitude. We are looking for individuals who live their lives with vitality and compassion. We’re confident you know someone who has demonstrated these inspiring traits. Help us recognize their impact and influence.”

To fill out a nomination form, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org. The deadline to nominate is Aug. 1. To make a submission, call 207-967-8514 or email [email protected] The award will be announced by The Center in September.

Registration open for Spurling Charity 5K

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Saturday Aug. 12. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, begins at 8 a.m.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration is open and costs $25 for those who sign up by July 15. The first 100 registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: