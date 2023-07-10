A 34-year-old Portland man was killed Monday when he was struck by a pickup truck at Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s vehicle service facility at 1128 Westbrook St., near the Portland International Jetport, police said.

Portland police identified the victim as Antonio Baptista-Tampini of Portland.

Baptista-Tampini, who worked at the vehicle service facility, was hit by a truck operated by a 55-year-old South Portland man, police said in a statement Monday night. The driver of the pickup truck was not identified by police.

The collision, which is being treated as a workplace fatality, took place around 2:30 p.m. OSHA was notified and responded to the crash scene. Portland police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Portland police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

