Help restore an old community hall

Walker Memorial Hall, located at 421 Highland Road, is a 130-year-old historic site on the National Register of Historic Buildings. Originally constructed to be a community building and library, it was neglected over the years and gradually fell into disrepair. Fortunately, a group of neighbors on Highland Ridge recently established a nonprofit corporation dedicated to restoring the site and renovating it in order to serve the local community in the 21st century.

The group is now seeking funding for the restoration, as well as ideas and suggestions for its future use. To learn more about this historic structure, how to help, and to take a survey regarding its future, go to walkermemorialhall.org.

Dump hours correction

The June 16 publication of “Inside Bridgton” reported a change of hours for the transfer station that was found on the town website. However, these times were inaccurate.

The correct hours of operation for the Bridgton transfer station as of July 1 are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except on holidays and during extreme weather events.

A transfer station sticker is required to use the facility. Bridgton residents may purchase them at the station or the town office for $10 per household. Stickers are good for one year, from July 1 to June 30.

For further information contact the transfer station foreman, Forrest Kollander, at 647-8276 or [email protected]

Bingo at St. Joseph

Thursday nights are bingo nights at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. All players must be at least 16 years old. All are welcome so stop by and have some local fun on a weekday night.

Every Body Bikes

Loon Echo Land Trust, Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, and Sports Haus Adventure Outpost are sponsoring “Every Body Bikes,” a free event to try biking on the trails at Narramissic Farm and the Peabody-Fitch Woods in South Bridgton.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22. Child, adult and adaptive bikes will be available.

Register by emailing [email protected] To learn more, call Loon Echo Land Trust at 647-4352.

