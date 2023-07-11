Central Maine Power began an inspection of distribution lines in Falmouth July 10, expected to last about four weeks. Impacted areas will include Depot, Fundy, Harriet and Lunt roads.

The inspections include replacing poles and cross arms, line transfers, and correcting any deficiencies in the lines. This will help improve the structural integrity, capacity and reliability of CMP’s distribution system, and will also help CMP address regulatory requirements.

Extended power outages and restricted access to business and residences are not expected. A crew member will notify property owners if this changes. If work might impact abutting properties, such as the need to trim or remove trees to protect the distribution system or access the work location, construction crews will contact property owners and work with them on an individual basis.

