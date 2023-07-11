Falmouth is providing grants to social service providers working to meet the needs of Falmouth residents whose safety or health is at risk. This can include support for trauma response, domestic violence, food insecurity, counseling, substance use treatment, dental health, refugee services, transportation, senior services, disability services, home health and end-of-life care.

A total of $40,000 will be awarded to area organizations, which do not need to be based in Falmouth as long as they provide services to Falmouth residents. The Human Services Committee, a subcommittee of the Community Wellness Committee, has been administering funds to local agencies and nonprofits for 25 years.

The application deadline is Sept. 30. Notification of funding will occur in December. Find more information and grant application materials at falmouthme.org under Community Wellness Committee.

