Maine Seacoast Mission’s flagship vessel, the 74-foot Sunbeam, will host an open house at the Portland Yacht Club in Falmouth from 5 to 7 p.m. July 26. Visitors can tour the boat and learn about the Mission’s commitment to Maine’s outer islands and Downeast region. Visitors should plan to shuttle to the Sunbeam via skiff.

A second open house will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. July 29 at Brown’s Wharf in Boothbay Harbor. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served at both open houses. This is the first time in six years the Sunbeam has traveled to this area of Maine.

Chebeague Island in Yarmouth is one of many islands served by Maine Seacoast Mission, which seeks to strengthen coastal and island communities by educating youth and supporting families with health care, food, shelter and more.

“We are excited to sail the Sunbeam to southern Maine,” Mission President John Zavodny said in a press release. “The Mission has so many friends living further down the coast. We’re excited to give them a chance to tour the boat and learn more about the difference our programs make in our communities. We are glad to be able to make this journey.”

