The Portland-based 2023 Maine Outdoor Film Festival will feature 96 outdoor adventure and conservation films, July 20 to 30, at six different indoor and outdoor venues throughout the city.

Tickets for all screenings are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Full festival entry “Gold Passes” are also available for $120.

The festival schedule will also include panel discussions, networking parties, and a bazaar with outdoor retail and craft vendors.

While the festival will showcase national and international filmmakers, 29 of the films featured were made by Maine directors or shot in Maine. The films and shorts span a wide range of subjects, such as extreme sport, art in nature, conservation and indigenous communities’ relationship with the land.

A part of the proceeds will go toward Teens to Trails, a non-profit in Brunswick devoted to connecting middle and high school students to nature and outdoor experiences.

For more information, visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

