The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is proposing that the COVID-19 vaccine be removed from the list of required immunizations for health care workers.

The department says the vaccination remains an important tool to protect public health, but the requirement for health care workers achieved the intended benefit of savings lives, protecting health care capacity and limiting the spread of the virus during the height of the pandemic.

The vaccination requirement for health care workers went into effect on Oct. 20, 2021. Heath care workers upset by the requirement sued the state, arguing that it was their religious right to refuse the vaccine because of their belief that fetal stem cells from abortions are used to develop the vaccines.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine has followed the science in developing policies to limit the spread of the virus,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “Today, a robust body of evolving evidence tells us that this requirement achieved its goals of saving lives and protecting health at a crucial time. We continue to encourage all Maine people, including dedicated health care workers tending to Maine’s most vulnerable residents, to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.”

The proposed rule change was filed Tuesday with the secretary of state based on available clinical and epidemiological data about COVID-19, increased population immunity resulting from vaccination and prior infections, decreasing disease severity, improved treatments and declining infection and death rates, according to DHHS.

The department expects the rule will be published next Wednesday and the rule adopted following public comment by the end of the year. It will exercise enforcement discretion regarding COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers during the rulemaking process.

The Department of Public Safety’s Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services will present information to the Board of Emergency Medical Services on Aug. 2 proposing corresponding action on the immunization requirement detailed in Maine EMS rules.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommended everyone ages 6 months and older – including health care workers – remain up to date on the vaccination. Health care providers remain free to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for their employees, according to the DHHS.

