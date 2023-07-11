Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, closed its flooded downtown late Monday, after storms dumped more than two months’ worth of rain on the state from late Sunday into early Tuesday, washing out roads, prompting swift-water rescues and forcing homes and businesses to evacuate.

The Winooski River, which runs through the city, had already surpassed projections of 19.8 feet, and just before midnight it was at 20.8 feet. It hasn’t been that swollen since the Great Vermont Flood of 1927, when it reached a record 27 feet and killed 84 people including the lieutenant governor. Hurricane Irene, which brought the river to 19 feet in 2011, killed at least three people in Vermont and severely crippled much of the state’s roadways.

“Flooding is major, we can’t really tell about damage yet, and there are no known casualties,” City Manager William Fraser said by email, adding that he doesn’t think it will get worse and that the downtown area should open by noon Tuesday.

Photos posted to social media show much of nearby Waterbury underwater, and several parts of Vermont and New York were under flash-flood warnings in the early morning hours, with some having received as much as 9 inches of rain. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said late Monday that they expected two dams in Vermont to release “unprecedented quantities of water” overnight, with “severe flooding” downstream likely to affect multiple low-lying towns in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The slow-moving storm system over the Northeast has inundated rivers and streams to “extremely dangerous” levels and quickly made many roads impassable from northeastern Pennsylvania into the Hudson Valley. The torrents were a product of a slow-moving storm system trapped between areas of strong high pressure over Greenland and western Canada and fueled by a steady flow of tropical moisture feeding in from the south.

President Biden, while in Vilnius, Lithuania for a NATO summit, declared an emergency in Vermont due to the flooding and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

Advertisement

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) said this would allow more flexibility to deploy necessary resources.

.@POTUS Biden has approved my request for an emergency declaration covering all 14 counties. This allows the federal government more flexibility to deploy equipment and resources necessary for our disaster relief response. https://t.co/vV2IsAVbJp — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 11, 2023

After declaring a state of emergency, Scott late Monday urged residents to stay “vigilant,” refrain from travel and stay away from roads and waterways. Almost three dozen state roads and parts of Interstate 89 were closed by Monday afternoon, with more closures possible, according to state police.

State emergency-response teams conducted swift-water rescues in the Londonderry, Weston, Ludlow, Berlin and Chelsea areas. More than a dozen shelters were opened overnight across the state to accommodate displaced residents.

According to data from the First Street Foundation, a research group that quantifies climate risk, the number of properties at risk from flooding is growing far beyond what the Federal Emergency Management Agency considers to be at risk of 1-in-100-year floods. The foundation estimates there are five times as many.

The flooding ravaged ski resorts, forcing Killington Resort to close for golfing and biking at least through Tuesday after floods sent mud flowing down its slopes. Okemo, a resort in Ludlow, said it would remain closed until Thursday.

In New York, the most intense rains hit the Hudson Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening, killing at least one person. The 35-year-old woman was swept away in the town of Highlands while trying to rescue her dog, authorities said; her body was found in a ravine, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: