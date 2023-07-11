Family Ice Center, home of Lee Twombly Pond, expressed their gratitude to the Falmouth Town Council June 26 for the $100,000 donation contributed in May. Godfrey Wood, president of the Family Ice Center board, acknowledged the council’s endorsement and generous contribution.

“We are thrilled by the Town Council’s support and their recognition of Lee Twombly Pond’s value to our community,” Wood said. “This contribution brings us one step closer to reopening the pond this year, providing recreation and entertainment for generations to come.”

Lee Twombly Pond was closed this winter due to a need for extensive renovations. In February, Family Ice Center launched its “Save the Pond” campaign in an effort to raise $1 million to rebuild the 25-year-old outdoor ice skating rink. The Falmouth Town Council voted unanimously May 22 to donate $100,000 to the campaign, which has now reached about 75% of its goal.

Anyone interested in donating to the campaign can donate online at familyice.org, or mail a check to Family Ice, P.O. Box 6127, Falmouth, ME 04105.

