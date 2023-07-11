Bath this week installed a Japanese torii gate on the downtown Riverwalk to honor its sister city relationship with Tsugaru, Japan. The cities have a long-running exchange program in recognition of Japanese citizens who cared for the survivors of the 1889 shipwreck of the Bath-built Cheseborough merchant vessel, which ran aground off the coast of Japan during a typhoon. The gate, built by the Shelter Institute of Woolwich, “symbolizes respect, unity, and goodwill, making it a perfect embodiment of the sister city relationship between Bath and Tsugaru,” the city said in a statement. Courtesy of Vanessa Chasse