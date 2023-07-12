Baxter Museum open for free

The Baxter House Museum, 67 South St., is open to visit for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through August.

The museum, built in 1797, was a gift from James Phinney Baxter to the town in 1908 along with the adjacent Baxter Memorial Library. Baxter grew up in the house and he became the father of Maine Gov. Percival Baxter.

Contents of the museum include Baxter family furnishings and other donated Gorham historical artifacts.

Donations are accepted.

Lions Club car show

The 15th annual Gorham Lions Club car show is scheduled for July 29 in the parking lot at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

The vehicle entry fee is $10 and donations are encouraged from spectators.

Cars will begin arriving at 7 a.m. and most will be in place by 9:30 a.m. Club spokesperson Kenney Aldrich said the best viewing will be from then to 1 p.m.

The Gorham Food Pantry truck will be on hand to accept non-perishable food donations.

Fawcett in concert

The free Gorham summer concert series continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25 with Andi Fawcett entertaining at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the grass.

Free block party

Galilee Church, 317 Main St., is hosting a block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29.

The party includes live music, free food, a bounce house and Touch-A-Truck with several vehicles including a police car, along with fire, trash and dump trucks.

Learn more about the church at galileechurch.net.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 11, 1973, that Gwen Sawtelle and Rosalie Barden, both of the University of Portland-Gorham (forerunner of the University of Southern Maine) art department traveled more than 5,000 miles in four weeks visiting children’s art museums in several states.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on July 6 that the U.S. public debt was $32,474,413,322,200.55.

