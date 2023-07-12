A motorcyclist died in a crash in South Berwick early Wednesday morning, according to police.

A passing driver called South Berwick Police around 5:30 a.m. to report a motorcycle off the road, in the woods. The caller told police it appeared the motorcyclist was dead.

South Berwick Police Chief David Ruger did not immediately respond to messages asking for more information, including where the crash occurred.

Police have not identified the victim.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

This story will be updated.

