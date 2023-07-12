LEWISTON – Carmen Ferland Mathon, 80, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 after a battle with cancer.

Carmen was born in Lewiston on April 12, 1943 to Antonio and Irene Ferland. She married Roger Mathon on July 1, 1943.

Carmen graduated from Lewiston High School and Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion where she went on to open her own business. She also worked at Bates Mill and Fancy Stitches. She enjoyed painting, camping and going to the ocean.

Carmen was predeceased by her brother Ray and husband, who passed away on May 7, 2023.

Carmen is survived by her two sons, Mike and wife Jackie, Jim and wife Mona and her grandchildren Jessica, Jordan, Maegan, Dylan, Joe, Sarah, Jen, Kyle and Nick. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Penelope, Lucy, Caleb, Connor, Haley, Morgan, Bella and Sam. She also leaves behind her sister and very best friend Aline Lepage and her brother Paul.

The family would like to thank the staff at CMMC Cancer Center. A very special thank you to the amazing staff at D’Youville Rehab who took care of her this past month.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 5-7 p.m., at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m., at Holy Cross Church with Committal Prayers to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, 70 Horton Street Lewiston, ME 04240, (207) 784-4584.