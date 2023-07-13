Beaches across southern and midcoast Maine are flying orange flags today, warning visitors of high contamination levels making the water unsuitable for human contact.

Beaches with contamination warnings include Laite Beach in Camden, Broad Cove Reserve in Cumberland, Lincolnville Beach, Ocean Park in Old Orchard Beach, Goodies Beach in Rockport and Willard Beach in South Portland. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection publishes information about the water quality at participating beaches on the Healthy Beaches Dashboard, which is updated daily with the results of bacteria monitoring.

A contamination warning indicates high levels of enterococci bacteria found in the water, which can be heightened by high levels of rainfall and an increased level of fecal matter in the water. While enterococci itself may not be harmful to humans, it indicates an environment that fosters potentially more harmful bacteria.

Possible results from exposure to contaminated water are gastrointestinal, respiratory and skin problems, resulting in diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and rashes.

In addition to the six beaches with contamination warnings, four other beaches across the state have exceeded the elevated bacteria threshold but have yet to issue warnings: Sandy Beach in Rockland, Cape Neddick Beach in York, Short Sands Beach in York and Harbor Beach in York.

Contamination levels are measured daily and updated on the DEP website, so contamination warnings may continue until the levels of enterococci decrease below the elevated bacterial limit.

