Commuters can expect to come across some detour signs in Scarborough for the remainder of the month in the Mitchell Hill Road area.

Due to road construction, Mitchell Hill Road will be closed between Holmes and Fengler roads, open to locals only, from July 17 to 21.

From July 24 to 28, during the second round of a culvert replacement, Mitchell Hill Road will be closed from Mary Way to Elk Crest Lane.

Households affected can find which route to take to their homes during construction on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org. Questions can be sent via email to the public works department, [email protected], or by phone, 730-4400.

