Throttle Car Club is hosting its grand opening for its new restoration shop, Throttle Garage, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The 35,000-square-foot facility is located at 10 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough. Car lovers are encouraged to bring their favorite show car.

Live music will be played by Captain Ron and the Castaways band, and visitors can tour the new facility, meet some members and mingle with other car enthusiasts. The expanded space can accommodate up to 100 cars to display. A food truck and rooftop patio will also be available.

