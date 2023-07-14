Brunswick firefighters on Thursday night rescued a man who became stranded on an island in the Androscoggin River amid raging waters resulting from recent storms.

The man swam to the island near the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge around 8 p.m., holding onto a rope tied from the shore to the island, according to police.

“However, the rope became dislodged once the male was on the island,” police said in a news release. “He was unable to return to shore due to the swift current and high-water level.”

Brunswick firefighters launched a boat and retrieved the man, who was not hurt, police said.

“The Brunswick Police and Fire Departments are reminding people of the dangers associated with moving water,” police said. “This year’s high volume of rainfall has increased those dangers significantly.”

On July 8, a 46-year-old man drowned in Union trying to rescue his daughters after they were swept out by currents in Seven Tree Pond. On July 5, a Florida man died in the Kennebec River in Anson after his airboat sank.

