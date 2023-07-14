The award-winning Broadway hit based on the 1980 cult classic movie, “9 to 5; The Musical” is set to keep the summer entertainment going at Maine State Music Theatre.

“I get letters every year saying, ‘When are you doing 9 to 5?!?,’” says MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “The movie was one of the most hilarious ever written, and the success of the stage show is the fact that they’ve found a way to transfer the humor of that film onto the stage — it’s outstanding!”

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, who co-authored the film, “9 to 5: The Musical” opened on Broadway in 2009, after an out-of-town preview in Los Angeles. A national tour hit the road in 2010, as well as subsequent regional, stock and international productions including a wildly successful revival on London’s West End.

“9 to 5: The Musical” will open with preview performances on July 19, with an official opening of July 20 at the Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College. Performances continue through Aug. 5.

The cast for MSMT’s “9 to 5: The Musical” includes MSMT favorites Lauren Blackman as the “Lily Tomlin” character, Violet Newstead, with MSMT “The Color Purple” breakout star Jaden Dominique as “Jane Fonda” Judy Bernly, and Carolyn Anne Miller, fresh from her performance as Kate in Titanic, taking on the role made popular by Parton herself, Doralee Rhodes. Kevin Earley, also featured in MSMT’s Titanic, plays the “se xist , egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss” Franklin Hart, with MSMT stalwart Charis Leos as Roz, his long-suffering office snoop.

Also featured in “9 to 5: The Musical” are Alicia Babin, Micheal Di Liberto, Stephane Duret, David Girolmo, Lucy Godinez, Stephanie Maloney, Sarah Miramontes, Michael Olaribigbe, J.P. Qualters, Mandie Rapoza and Davon Williams. Rounding out the ensemble are the 2023 MSMT singers Collin Flanagan, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Elijah James, Jalen Kirkman, Chelsea Pena, Camila V. Romero, Albert Sterner and Cari Walton.

Tickets for all MSMT productions can be purchased only by calling the box office at (207) 725-8769 or by visiting msmt.org.

