In photos: The best of Varsity Maine fall sports

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Scarborough’s Ali Mokriski, left, and Lana Djuranovic celebrate after Djuranovic scored a header off Mokriski’s corner kick to win in double overtime against Brunswick in the Class A girls’ soccer state championship.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Cheverus’s Joe Osei, left, celebrates with teammate Elijah Timlin after Timlin scored on a long touchdown pass against Wells in October 2022.

Photo by Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Brunswick senior Zoe Wilson, (134) center, chases Mt. Blue junior Lucinda Carroll (184) right, up a hill at the Gollywhoppers corner during Class A North cross country regional race on October 22, 2022 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Carroll finished 15th at 21:52.36 and Wilson was in 17th in 21:58.71.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Cony’s Sequora Kelley returns a shot during a volleyball match against Lewiston in Lewiston in September 2022.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Freeport players celebrate seconds after a goal from Anna Maschino that gave them a victory over York following two overtimes in the Class B South Regional Final on November 2, 2022.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Windham gaolie Emma Theriault knocks away a shot by Scarborough in a Class A field hockey quarterfinal on October 27, 2022.

Advertisement

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Waynflete celebrates after a goal against Greely on September 27, 2022. Celebrating are Myles Curley, left, Andrew Rogers, in the back, and Bryan Stark-Chessa, at right.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Gardiner’s Danica Martin (16) plays during the Class B State Volleyball Championship against Yarmouth on October 28, 2022.

Photo by Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Skowhegan players Lucia Siren (9) left, and Kate Kelso (2) celebrate after Layla Conway’s, (14) center, goal put them up, 3-2, in the Class A field hockey state championship game November 5, 2022 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Portland quarterback Kennedy Charles, center, and Remijo Wani celebrate after the Bulldogs won the Class B South title.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lisbon’s Haley Tuplin lifts the ball into the air to launch it down the field during a field hockey game in Jay.

Photo by Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Oxford Hills’ Ava Kennagh, left, blocks a hit from Lewiston’s Julia Perkins as Oxford Hills’ Kaya Joseph enters the play from the middle during a field hockey game in Lewiston.

Advertisement

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Cheverus goalie Evelyn Rush makes a save on a penalty kick for the Stags, but Portland’s Anneliese Collin gobbled up the rebound and knocked it in for the first goal of the game. Collin scored twice in Portland’s 3-1 win.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Spruce Mountain goalie Nate Holland, left, swats the ball away before Oak Hill’s Cooper Spencer can get a head on the ball off a corner kick during a soccer match in Wales.

Photo by Carl D. Walsh/Press Herald

Class A boys start during the Maine state cross country championships at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland on October 29, 2022.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Skowhegan High School quarterback Adam Savage (10) stretches across the line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Lawrence High School’s Parker Higgins (32) in Fairfield on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Scarborough High School sophomore Marc Twombly is the 2022 Golfer of the Year.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Waynflete’s Myles Culley, left, celebrates with his team after Culley scored the winning goal in overtime against Yarmouth.

Advertisement

Photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Winslow player Braden Laramee, front right, collides with John Bapst player Hunter Clukey as Winslow’s Lucas Boucher, left, pursues the ball during the Class B North final soccer game in Bangor on November 2, 2022.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Gardiner High School’s Lizzy Gruber (44) center, celebrates a point against Messalonskee High School in Oakland on October 11, 2022.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Kilson Joao of Scarborough tries to “bicycle kick” the ball into the net in the second half of the Class A South final.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

The Cony High School football team warms up in the vocational garage at the school before taking the field to play Mt. Blue High School in Augusta on October 28, 2022.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Gorham’s Giselle Doucette, center, kicks the ball away from their goal before Scarborough’s Delia Fravert can block it during the Class A South soccer final.

Photo by Gregory Rec/Press Herald

With trophy in hand, Yarmouth girls race toward their fans after defeating Hermon in the Class B girls soccer state championship in Hampden on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Advertisement

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston’s Jacinto Mavinga gets control of the ball before Edward Little’s Tudum Monday can make a play on it during a playoff game in Auburn.

Photo by Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Lewiston runners Adam Bilodeau (59), left, and Feysal Abdirahaman (58) take off from the starting line during Class A North cross country regional race on October 22, 2022 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Bilodeau finished 12th in a time of 17:01.75 and Abdirahaman was 47th in 19:20.17.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Cape Elizabeth’s Kaitlyn McIntyre passes to Lulu Stocklein in a game against Yarmouth.

Photo by Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Skowhegan players celebrate after winning the Class A field hockey state championship game 3-2 over Cheverus November 5, 2022 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

To purchase prints of these or other Varsity Maine photos, visit our photo store.

Related Headlines See all the winners of the 2022-23 Varsity Maine Awards

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: