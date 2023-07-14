In photos: The best of Varsity Maine spring sports

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

York’s Cary Drake comes in first in the 800-meter run at the Class B State Track Championships at Freeport High School on June 3.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Mt. Ararat’s Kennedy Lampert, foreground, gets a hug from teammate Alex Durant after Lampert hit an inside-the-park home run during a game against Lewiston in Lewiston.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Gardiner High School’s Zach Kristian (1) left and Jacoby Brady (6) center, check Greely High School’s Matt Hutnak (22) in a Class B preliminary game in Gardiner on June 6.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Edward Little pitcher Madisyn Scott winds up for a pitch during a game against Hampden Academy at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Pitcher Sam Calder of Monmouth Academy, middle, is mobbed by teammates after pitching a shutout game against Sacopee in the Class C South final on June 14 in Gorham.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Orono High School’s Will Francis, center, beats teammate Owne Connor Self, left, by one-tenth of a second in the 110-meter hurdles in the Class C state championship track and field meet at Cony High School in Augusta on June 3.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Chase Dodier of Noble throws to the plate to get Mitchell Ham of Falmouth in South Berwick.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Mt. Ararat’s Bryce Holden tries to clear the bar during the pole vault event during the KVAC Large School Championship at Lewiston High School. He finished second.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

South Portland celebrates with their championship trophy after beating Edward Little, 5-0, in the Class A baseball state championship game in Gorham.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Kennebunk’s George Cutone competes against Falmouth’s Xander Barber on May 17.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Edward Little High School’s Kade Masselli, left, looks to the umpire after diving into second base with the ball in time for the final out before Messalonskee High School’s Bjorn Brickett (3) can make it to the bag in the Class A North baseball semifinals at Colby College in Waterville.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Harmon celebrates after Cape Elizabeth turned a double play to end the top of the 7th inning with runners in scoring position on May 30.

Photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Hermon infielders, from left, Lyndsee Reed, Addy Waning and Mikelle Verrill make a play on Nokomis runner Camryn King at third base during the Class B North final in Brewer on June 14. King was safe on the play.

Photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Nokomis pitcher Mia Coots, right, is embraced by teammate Camryn King while celebrating with teammates after beating Hermon during the Class B North final in Brewer on June 14.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Athletes take off near the start line during the 1600-meter run May 26.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Monmouth Academy’s Hayden Fletcher slides across home plate to score the winning run Tuesday afternoon in the bottom of the 7th inning before Oak Hill catcher Grayson Letourneau can put the tag on him during their game in Monmouth.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Cape Elizabeth’s Moira Concannon (5) plays defense against Yarmouth’s Sara Wentzell (13)’s run downfield during their game at Yarmouth High School on Wednesday, June 7.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Yarmouth’s Jack Janczuk, center left, and David Swift celebrate after the Clippers beat Greely 6-1 in a Class B South semifinal in Yarmouth.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

After a fly ball to the infield, where the infield fly rule was called, Gray-New Gloucester’s Audrey Getchell slides home safely before Poland Regional High School catcher Olivia Rioux can put the tag on her.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston’s Jersey Cunningham, left, and Ava Marquis skip out to their positions at the start of an inning during a game against Mt. Ararat.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Messalonskee High School sophomore Ben Ireland competes in the shot put at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington on May 12.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Yarmouth’s Celia Zinman runs toward the goal while Kennebunk’s Matilda Bordas defends during the Class A girls’ lacrosse championship.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Little League players celebrate with the South Portland High team after it won the Class A title.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Poland’s Nolan Garey, center, comes in first in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class B State Track Championships at Freeport High School on June 3.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

Wells infielder Caleb Moody throws out a Yarmouth runner May 12.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Hall-Dale High School’s Torie Tibbetts (10) slides safely under the tag by Winthrop High School pitcher B. Federico (10) after a wild pitch in the first inning in Winthrop on May 19.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Cape Elizabeth teammates celebrate as the clock runs out during the Class A boys’ lacrosse championship against South Portland.

