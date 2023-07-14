In photos: The best of Varsity Maine winter sports

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Carrabec High School head basketball coach Erik Carey prepares his players for a game at Carrabec High School in Solon on Tuesday, January 17.

Photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Ellsworth diver Kiera Springer completes her dive under the scrutiny of judges during the Class B girls swimming championships at Colby College in Waterville on February 21.

Photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

North Yarmouth Academy’s Josie Harper-Cunningham, center, swings a teammate in the air while celebrating with their team after beating Hall-Dale during the C South semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on February 22.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Gavin Pellerin, left, of Thornton Academy is fouled by Jackson Guimond while battling for the puck during a Class A semifinal.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Skowhegan High School’s Bryce Bowden wrestles Cony High School’s Jordan McDaniel in the 132-pound weight class at Cony High School in Augusta on December 23, 2022.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Edward Little head varsity girls basketball coach Craig Jipson, right, and the rest of the team erupt at what they think is the end of the game during the 2011 KVAC championship game against Morse at Cony High School in Augusta. The clock still had a few more ticks left on it, but the Eddies celebrated again for real moments later.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Saint Dominic Academy’s Christopher Pottle laps another runner during the 4×800 meter relay race during Monday’s Class B Indoor Track & Field Championships at Bates College in Lewiston.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

South Portland’s Pedro Ndoko-Mvunda swims laps while warming up in the pool before a meet on February 3.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Poland’s Hayden Christner, back, makes a pass to a teammate while Gray-New Gloucester’s Maxwell Kenney defends during their game in Gray.

Photo by Ben McCanna/Press Herald

Oceanside head coach Larry Reed talks to his team during a timeout late in the fourth quarter during the Class B South championship.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Solaya Russo completes a full as other members of her team prepares to do a stunt for Lisbon/Saint Dominic Academy cheering team during their routine in the gym of Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Gray-New Gloucester’s Caitlin Taylor, center, grabs an offensive rebound as she battles under the boards with Wells’ Kayla Bolton, left and Megyn Mertens during their game in Gray.

Photo by Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Gardiner head coach Mike Gray hugs senior center Lizzie Gruber during the medal ceremony after the Tigers lost the Class A North championship basketball game on February 24 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Messalonskee High School’s Jack Hammond (6) celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring in the first period at Colby College in Waterville on December 21.

Photo by Russ Dilllingham/Sun Journal

Dirigo cheerleaders Delani Merrill, left, Jenna Gallant, center and Caly Gordon, right, take a selfie with their MVC Cheering Championship Runner Up trophy at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Hall-Dale Academy’s Jackson Leach (23) grabs the rebound against Mt. Abram High School in Salem on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston’s JoJo Mukendi swims the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay for the Lewiston High School Blue Devils at the YWCA pool during a meet against Mt. Ararat and Hampden Academy.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Saint Dominic Academy’s Matt Fectau, left and Campbell Perryman, middle, can’t stop Waynflete’s Matt Adey as he drives to the hoop during a game in Auburn.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Cheverus teammates celebrate with goalie Ella Lemieux after holding off Freeport/Yarmouth to win 3-2.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Emma Lizotte of Cheverus drives between Jessica Dow and Kylie Lamson, right, of Thornton Academy.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

The Wells bench celebrates a basket by teammate Ava Kreie in the second half.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Marshwood cheerleaders practice before heading out to compete in the Class A South regional cheerleading finals on February 4.

Photo by Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Josh Smith of Mt. Blue leans into a gate during the first run of the Class A State Championship giant slalom ski race at Black Mountain in Rumford. He finished fourth.

Photo by Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Lewiston holds hands in a tight huddle as they await the results of the state cheering meet at the Augusta Civic Center. Lewiston finished second to Oxford Hills.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Yarmouth’s Stevie Walsh (11) falls alongside Lincoln Academy’s EJ Hunt (25), on ground, while trying to get down the court past Hunt and fellow Lincoln Academy player Drew Hunt (10) with just seconds left in the Class B South boys’ basketball semifinal at the Portland Expo on February 21.

Photo by Brianna Soukup/Press Herald

Gray-New Gloucester celebrates a three-pointer during the Class B South semifinal against Marshwood at the Portland Expo on February 22.

Photo by Derek Davis/Press Herald

Seth Cloutier of South Portland sends the puck past Isaac Laliberte of Falmouth in the first period at the Class A boys hockey semifinal.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald

York’s Connor Roberge reaches for a loose ball between Ricky Delisle, left and Brady Croteau of Old Orchard Beach February 2.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cape Elizabeth celebrates after their win in the Class B state championship March 11.

