LITCHFIELD – Eva A. Pinkham, 50, of Litchfield passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2023.

Eva was born in Brunswick on Feb. 5, 1973, the daughter of Dana A. and Eva G. (Daniels) Pinkham.

Eva graduated from high school and worked at CVS as well as TD Bank. She excelled at this job and loved it very much. She enjoyed helping others and could usually find the best deals for most of the things people would need to buy. She could always find a deal.

She made it her mission to spend time with and help her aunt and cousin. Her presence touched so many peoples’ lives. She loved Star Trek and Star Wars.

Eva was predeceased by her father and mother; her Uncle Pat, Aunt Emily, Uncle David; and her cousin, Beatrice.

She is survived by her brother, Carl Pinkham; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces, and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357