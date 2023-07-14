BASEBALL

The Boston Red Sox promoted two of their top prospects to Double-A, as pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez and infielder Blaze Jordan were added to the Portland Sea Dogs roster prior to Friday’s game against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Jordan, a 6-2, 220-pound corner infielder, hit .324 for Class A Greenville with 12 home runs, 55 RBI and 48 runs scored in 73 games. The 20-year-old Jordan was a third-round draft pick in 2020.

Gonzalez, 21, had a 5.14 ERA in 15 starts for Greenville but struck out 105 batters in 63 innings. He also issued 42 walks. The 6-foot, 167-pound right-hander is ranked by Baseball America as Boston’s fourth-best pitching prospect.

Meanwhile, first baseman Niko Kavadas was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Kavadas was leading the Sea Dogs with 14 home runs, 42 RBI and 63 walks, resulting in a .386 on-base percentage despite a batting average of just .204.

• Jhailyn Ortiz broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Baron Radcliff homered twice off Sea Dogs starter Sterling Sharp to lead the Fightin Phils to a 9-2 win in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Pablo Reyes, on a rehab assignment from the Red Sox, drove in both Portland runs with a single in the third and a home run in the sixth.

NECBL: Calvin Hewett was 4 for 5 with five RBI and finished a home run shy of a cycle, leading the Sanford Mainers to a 10-3 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction, Vermont.

Logan Poteet homered and Eddie Eisert drove in two runs for the Mainers, who collected 16 hits. Seamus Barrett earned win, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings, with nine strikeouts and no walks.

GOLF

PGA: Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 66 and held a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open in Gullane, Scotland.

McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer – eight of those birdie chances – but moved to 10 under for the tournament, which is co-sponsored by the PGA and European tours.

Tyrrell Hatton (62), Tom Kim (65) and Byeong Hun An (70) were tied for second.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, shot a 65 and got within three shots of the lead, along with 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (66).

• Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in the second round at Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.

LPGA: Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes at the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park played her final nine holes in 6-under 28 to reach 11 under.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Harrison Frazar shot a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio.

Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was three shots off the lead.

HOCKEY

NHL: Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend, police said in a report, actions that led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player’s contract.

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Galchenyuk cited connections in Moscow while saying “I’m gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter” and “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead,” police said in the report.

Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police said.

• The Philadelphia Flyers placed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain to win the 13th stage, and Tadej Pogacar cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard’s lead in the fight for the yellow jersey.

Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France champion, waited until the last 500 meters of the 17.4-kilometer ascent, but managed to gain eight seconds on Vingegaard, cutting the defending champion’s overall lead to nine seconds.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report over 80 pages long said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families – benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

Kay Norton, head of the panel that ruled on Tennessee, called the violations “egregious and expansive.”

“It’s one of the largest cases this committee has ever adjudicated,” she said.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Dallas Mavericks signed guard Dante Exum, bringing a top-five pick from the 2014 draft back to the NBA after a two-year stint overseas.

Exum averaged 5.7 points and 19 minutes in 245 games with the Jazz and Cavaliers.

