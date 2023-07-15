Alex Bartlett, Oceanside senior, shortstop: The KVAC Class B Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dr. John Winkin Award, Bartlett batted .533. He had 11 doubles and three triples while driving in 11 runs and scoring 10. A slick fielder with a strong arm, the three-year starter is undecided on college plans.

Andrew Cheever, Yarmouth junior, shortstop/relief pitcher: Cheever did a lot of things well for the Class B South champion Clippers, though it was his defense that most impressed Western Maine Conference coaches. Cheever made just two errors and hit .406 with 17 runs. In 10 relief appearances had four saves and a 0.93 ERA.

Kam Douin, Cony senior, pitcher/outfield: The KVAC Class B Player of the Year as a junior, Douin again excelled as a senior. He was 6-1 with a 0.34 ERA over 41 2/3 innings, with 72 strikeouts. He batted .294 and took plenty of walks, leading to a .493 on-base percentage, with 15 runs and 17 RBI.

Noah Fitzgerald, Marshwood junior, pitcher/center field: The left-hander went 7-2 and allowed only three earned runs over 54 2/3 innings (0.38 ERA). Fitzgerald earned first-team SMAA honors as both a pitcher and outfielder. He batted .263 with good power, hitting nine doubles and a triple.

Gabe Gifford, Old Town senior, pitcher/outfield: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection, the left-hander was 10-0 with a 0.78 ERA, including a 1-0 win in the Class B state final against Yarmouth. He struck out 143 hitters over 62 2/3 innings. He also hit .529 with seven doubles, five triples and a homer, scoring 27 runs and driving in 14. Gifford will play for the University of Maine.

Gabe Harmon, Cape Elizabeth junior, shortstop/relief pitcher: A strong fielder with above-average range, Harmon hit .450 and scored 23 runs for the Capers, the top seed in Class B South and the regional runner-up. Harmon also was a key relief pitcher, going 1-1 with five saves and a 0.70 ERA.

Andrew Heffernan, South Portland senior, pitcher/third base: A repeat All-State pick and the Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Heffernan threw complete games in the regional and state finals. Overall, he was 7-2 with a save, striking out 96 and walking just four over 71 innings, with a 0.39 ERA. Heffernan hit .415 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 RBI and 21 runs. He will play next season for Division I Merrimack.

Ethan Hendry, Falmouth junior, catcher: The first-team all-SMAA catcher, Hendry is regarded as an elite defensive player because of his technique and his throwing arm. Only 12 runners tried to steal on him, and eight were thrown out. He also batted .395 with five doubles, two triples and 20 RBI while leading Falmouth with 14 stolen bases.

Nolan Hobbs, South Portland senior, first base/pitcher: Hobbs hit a team-high .419 with seven doubles, a home run and 19 RBI. The No. 2 starter behind Heffernan, Hobbs was 4-0 with a 2.18 ERA, striking out 44 and walking nine in 35 1/3 innings. He will attend Bates College, where he intends to play football and baseball.

Jason Libby, Bangor Christian senior, pitcher/shortstop: The Dr. John Winkin Award winner, Libby threw a 22-strikeout, seven-inning no-hitter against Stearns (a batter reached on a dropped third strike). Libby was 5-1 with a 0.27 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings for the Class D North champs, and batted .478 (.671 on-base percentage) with 13 extra-base hits and 30 runs. He will play for Southern Maine Community College.

Brennan Rumpf, Falmouth junior, pitcher/second base: The SMAA Pitcher of the Year with a 7-0 record and 0.28 ERA over 49 1/3 innings, Rumpf struck out 66 and walked just 10. He also was named a first-team all-SMAA infielder and hit .388.

Eli Soehren, Oxford Hills senior, pitcher/shortstop: The Fitzpatrick Trophy winner as Maine’s top senior football player, Soehren was the KVAC Class A Player of the Year in baseball. He hit .400 (.556 on-base percentage) with 17 runs and 17 RBI, while going 4-2 with two saves and a 2.47 ERA. Soehren will attend Colby College, where he expects to play football.

Caleb Vacchiano, Sacopee Valley junior, shortstop: Vacchiano wore out Class C South pitchers, hitting .635 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. He also stole 24 bases in 25 attempts en route to scoring 34 runs. He has committed to play at the University of Maine.

Grady Vanidestine, Brewer junior, pitcher/outfield: A strong defensive outfielder and left-handed pitcher, Vanidestine was the top player for the Witches, the top seed in Class A North. He was 4-1 in the regular season with a 1.00 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 innings. He also hit .357 with 20 hits and 14 runs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Owens, South Portland: Owens directed the Red Riots to their second Class A title in three seasons, supplementing a strong returning core with new faces to form a strong defensive team that hit enough to support the team’s pitching staff.

