KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers as the Rays won the first game, 6-1, to open the second half. AL East-leading Tampa Bay has won three in a row after a season-high, seven-game losing streak, and at 60-35 became the first AL team to 60 wins.

Kansas City has lost eight of nine, dropping to 26-67 and falling 41 games under .500 for the first time since under 2019 at 59-103. The Royals were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since May 25, 2019, against the New York Yankees after going 2-0-7 in their previous nine twinbills.

Dairon Blanco’s RBI grounder in the fifth put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the nightcap. Josh Lowe tied the score with a run-scoring triple in the seventh and Raley singled in the eighth against Carlos Hernández (0-5). Harold Ramírez added a sacrifice fly in the ninth against Dylan Coleman.

Colin Poche (7-2) threw a 1-2-3 seventh. Pete Fairbanks, pitching before about 50 family and friends, worked around Salvador Perez’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

RANGERS 2, GUARDIANS 0: Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks and Texas beat Cleveland in Arlington, Texas.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Against Washington last Sunday, the 31-year-old left-hander allowed eight runs, matching a career high. He had been on the paternity list after his wife delivered twin daughters.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Arizona in Toronto.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

ORIOLES 6, MARLINS 5: Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the host Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game.

Anthony Santander put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single later in the seventh, and the Orioles are only two games behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East, even through the Rays swept a doubleheader at Kansas City.

Baltimore has matched a season high with its winning streak, which is the longest active run in the major leagues.

WHITE SOX 6, BRAVES 5: Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox held on in the ninth inning for their first win in Atlanta.

Strider (11-3) struck out 10 to reach double digits for the seventh time this season but allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. Strider had won his previous five starts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs for Atlanta. With Chicago leading 6-4, Acuña led off the ninth with his second homer, a drive off Kendall Graveman

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4: Kyle Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and then drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory over Manny Machado and visiting San Diego in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Machado had put San Diego in front 5-4 with his 300th career home run, a solo shot in the eighth.

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5: Lane Thomas’ single broke a tie in the 10th inning and Washington won in St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day-to-day.

GUARDIANS: Cleveland placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list because of forearm irritation.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber’s scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to Sunday.

BRAVES: Left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation, another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen.

RANGERS: Texas placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list because of right biceps tendinitis.

