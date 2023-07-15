GOLF

Rory McIlroy made just enough birdie putts for a 3-under 67 in increasingly windy conditions Saturday to keep his one-shot lead over Tom Kim in the Scottish Open.

One day after missing nine putts from 10 feet or closer, McIlroy missed an eagle attempt from just over 3 feet and a birdie putt from 5 feet as he was trying to build a cushion at The Renaissance Club.

McIlroy was at 13-under 197 as he bids for his first professional victory in Scotland. He has four top-five finishes in British Opens held in Scotland.

Tommy Fleetwood was in the first group out Saturday and posted a 63 that put him at 11-under 199, tied with Brian Harman (67) for third place.

• PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the PGA and European tours.

Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 in Akron, Ohio, for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.

Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.

Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els (70) and K.J. Choi (69) were 5 under, and Scott Parel (68) was 4 under.

SOCCER

MLS: Lionel Messi finalized his deal to join Inter Miami, as his contract became official a little more than five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to MLS.

The team will introduce him Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the first home match of the Messi era could be as early as Friday in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul of Mexico.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar dueled on a dramatic day in the Alps, but there was little change in the overall standings after a 94-mile stage from Annemasse to the ski station of Morzine.

While the two overall challengers kept a close eye on each other on the final ascent – the daunting Col of Joux Plane – Carlos Rodriguez made up a deficit of more than a minute and pulled away for the stage win. Pogacar and Vingegaard followed in second and third place, with Vingegaard extending his overall lead from nine to 10 seconds because of time bonuses.

