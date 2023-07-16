FICTION



Hardcover

1. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Yellowface,” by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow & Company)

6. “Pineapple Street,” by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. “The Five-Star Weekend,” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown)

8. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

9. “The Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled/ Red Tower Books)

10. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” by Lisa See (Scribner Book Co)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

4. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave (S&S/MarySue Rucci Books)

6. “Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow & Company)

7. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

8. “Meet Me at the Lake,” by Carley Fortune (Berkley Books)

9. “The Vacationers,” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

10. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth Press)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “Stay True,” by Hua Hsu (Doubleday Books)

3. “Magnolia Table Vol 3,” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow & Co)

4. “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook,” by Robert McCloskey (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

7. “Poverty,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

8. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

9. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

10. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

Paperback

1. “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain (Crown)

2. “Rogues,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

3. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

6. “On the House,” John Boehner (St. Martin’s Griffin)

7. “Rooted,” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt (Little Brown)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

9. “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” by Jen Ellis (Green Writers Press)

10. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

