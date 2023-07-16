This week’s poem, Dennis Camire’s “First Loon,” conjures a remarkably delicate and intricate natural soundscape. I love how this poem immerses us in the most sensitive, searching acts of listening and – eventually – of hearing anew.

A professor of writing at Central Maine Community College and an Association of Writers & Writing Programs Intro Journal Award winner, Camire has published poems in Poetry East, Spoon River Review, Mid-American Review and other national publications. His latest book, An Anthology of Awe and Wonder, is forthcoming in 2024 from Deerbrook Editions.

First Loon

By Dennis Camire

Listening for the

first loon’s tremolos

I hear every cricket

play its cello of wings

And each moth softly

tap the tambourine

Of its body

against porch light

While the breeze

maracas last year’s

Hung-on beech leaves–

so it’s okay to feel

I’m being put on hold

so long by mother nature

then to realize I’d

forgotten what I was

waiting for when

the call finally

arrived

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “First Loon,” copyright 2023, by Dennis Camire, is forthcoming in An Anthology of Awe and Wonder (Deerbrook Editions, 2024). It appears by permission of the author.

