BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish took a shutout into the eighth inning and Danny Coulombe retired Luis Arraez on a game-ending lineout with a runner on second as the Baltimore Orioles held off Miami’s late rally in a 5-4 victory over the Marlins on Sunday.

The Orioles won their eighth straight game, but not before nearly blowing a 5-0 lead in the ninth. Arraez, flirting with .400 for much of the season, lined out to left field to end it. He went 0 for 5, dropping his batting average to .380.

Anthony Santander hit his 100th career home run for the Orioles, who closed to within a game of Tampa Bay atop the AL East. They were up 3-0 before Miami opener Steven Okert (3-1) got an out in the first inning, and Bradish (6-4) took it from there. He allowed three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 scoreless innings, working deep into the game after Baltimore used its top two relievers each of the previous two nights.

BLUE JAYS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays complete a three-game sweep at home.

Kevin Kiermaier and Santiago Espinal each had two hits and an RBI, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly in the fifth as Toronto picked up its sixth sweep of the season and won for the eighth time in nine games.

The Blue Jays are 19-7 against NL opponents. Toronto moved to 53-41, a season-best 12 games over .500, but still trails Tampa Bay by six games and Baltimore by five in the AL East.

WHITE SOX 8, BRAVES 1: Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer, and Chicago won in Atlanta to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most in one season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 8, RAYS 4: Bobby Witt Jr. drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Kansas City won at home.

In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) won for the second time in seven starts since June 4. He allowed four runs and seven hits in a season-high eight innings as Kansas City improved to 27-67, the second-worst record in the major leagues and ahead of only Oakland.

Singer needed just 70 pitches through seven innings and led 7-0 before Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and Francisco Mejía hit a three-run drive.

RANGERS 6, GUARDIANS 5: Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as AL West-leading Texas rallied past Cleveland, completing a three-game series sweep in Arlington, Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, REDS 3: Milwaukee opened a two-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central, overcoming a two-run deficit to beat the Reds for the fifth time in a six-game stretch, thanks to rookie Andruw Monasterio’s tiebreaking single in a two-run eighth inning at Cincinnati.

Christian Yelich hit his 14th home run in the third inning and cut Milwaukee’s deficit to 3-2 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which had been shut out in its previous three games.

GIANTS 8, PIRATES 4: Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and San Francisco finished a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh, extend its winning streak to five.

Pittsburgh tied the score 3-3 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen scored on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly.

With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 4: Jack Flaherty won a fourth straight start for the first time in two years, and St. Louis beat visiting Washington.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Nolan Gorman had three hits and two RBI.

Flaherty (7-5) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in six innings, with seven strikeouts. He had not won four starts in a row since an 8-0 stretch from April 7 to May 19, 2021.

NOTES

GUARDIANS: Right-hander Shane Bieber won’t be able to throw for two weeks because of an inflamed right elbow but apparently won’t require surgery.

The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday. He was examined on Sunday by Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister.

YANKEES: Third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder.

Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBI. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BREWERS: First baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after injuring himself during pregame warmups and will miss an additional four weeks.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said Tellez was shagging fly balls in the outfield Saturday and got his finger stuck in the padding of the center-field wall. Tellez tore his fingernail off and had to undergo surgery to insert 17 stitches and repair a small fracture on the end of the finger. He had been on track to return Tuesday in Philadelphia.

PIRATES: Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list, and pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut on Monday.

McCutchen missed six games because of right elbow inflammation since last playing on July 5.

CARDINALS: Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list by St. Louis, which sent first baseman Luken Baker and right-hander James Naile to Triple-A Memphis.

Knizner was placed on the IL on July 5 after injuring his right groin against the Miami Marlins. St. Louis carried three catchers for Sunday’s series finale against Washington, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera.

PADRES: Knuckleballer Matt Waldron was recalled from Triple-A El Paso by San Diego, which placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 15-day injured list because of right knee inflammation.

