GOLF
Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Scottish Open – his first victory on Scottish soil – as he heads into the final major of the year.
McIlroy was one shot behind Robert MacIntyre when he played the slope to near perfection on the par-3 17th for a 4-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead. Then, he delivered what McIlroy called his best shot of the year – a 2-iron into the wind to 10 feet for a final birdie.
It was a heartbreaker for MacIntyre, who was trying to win his national open. Playing several groups in front of McIlroy, MacIntyre hammered a 3-wood from the rough on the 18th hole at The Renaissance Club to 4 feet, pumping both fists when the put dropped for a 64.
McIlroy finished at 15-under 265 and moved past Jon Rahm to No. 2 in the world.
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, closed with a 70 and tied for third with Byeong Hun An (70) and David Lingmerth (68).
FOOTBALL
NFL: Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.
Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram had been guaranteed a one-year, $11.345 million deal this season under the franchise tag. But he and the team had been vocal about wanting a long-term deal.
Engram, a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017, caught 73 passes for 766 yards – both career highs – to go along with four touchdowns last season.
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept intact his 10-second overall lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar, while Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish.
The 35-year-old Poels was part of an early breakaway in the 111-mile 15th stage and moved away from his remaining companions on a short but very steep ascent just before the final 4-mile climb to the finish.
Further back, Vingegaard and Pogacar stayed together and crossed the finish line side by side. Their duel will resume in a time trial on Tuesday, following a rest day.
