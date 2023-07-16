Businesses in downtown Freeport say the surplus of rain this summer has driven beachgoers into shops for shelter and retail therapy.

This has been one of the wettest summers Mainers have seen in a long time. Last month, it rained 20 days out of 30, and July hasn’t been much better, with record-breaking rainfall and flooding across New England.

“On rainy days, our café is packed,” said Zoe McKenzie, a barista at The Bake Shop.

McKenzie said they also get an “after-beach crowd” on hot days, who pour into the shop for coffee and pastries.

“Rainy times are our best times,” said an L.L. Bean employee.

On colder days, the retail giant has plenty of merchandise to keep patrons preoccupied, but sunny days draw out the crowds for cornhole on the green, summer concerts and campfires to roast marshmallows.

Workers at Lily’s Food Court — a noodle cart adjacent to the L.L. Bean home store — said concertgoers frequent their food stand, especially on rainy days.

Last Thursday, temperatures reached 93 degrees in Freeport, and shoppers took to the grass for picnics and sunbathing.

