The seventh annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors 5K Run/Walk is Sept. 9, and registration forms are available at lisbonumchurch.org. The course, located in the heart of Lisbon Falls, is family-friendly yet challenging enough for experienced runners. The timed event begins and ends at 14 School St., Lisbon Falls.

This annual event has raised over $15,000 for local charities. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Tedford Housing’s “Warm Thy Neighbor” heating-assistance program, which services families in and around the Midcoast communities.

Register by Aug. 30 to receive a T-shirt on race day. Same-day registration opens at 7:45 a.m. Start time for the timed run/walk is 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Monica McCusker at [email protected]

