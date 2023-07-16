SOUTH PORTLAND — The 16th annual Tri for a Cure kicked off under rainy skies Sunday morning with more than 1,000 participating in the all-women’s triathlon to raise money to fight cancer.

Wearing wet suits and smiles, Thea Cerjanec, 61, of Freeport, and Mary Sexton Sands, 59, of Falmouth, were ready to go.

“I am here I am a breast cancer survivor, stage three,” Cerjanec said. “I went through the double mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation. Eight years ago I was in the middle of that. I could hardly walk.”

That has changed.

Looking fit, she said Sunday will be the first time she’s doing the whole triathlon herself, swimming for a third of a mile, a 15-mile bike ride followed by a three-mile run.

In previous years, she participated by running only. “I thought it’s time to try this on my own. And I’m not getting any older,” Cerjanec said. “It’s a push. It isn’t going to be easy. But I’m excited to finish. I am going to finish!”

Before the athletes jumped into the water, a celebrated announcement came on how much money was raised to fight cancer and help survivors.

The 10 top fundraisers were asked to come up to the stage while the crowd of athletes cheered and hooted. The top fundraiser was Meredith Strang Burgess, who raised $20,001.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Maine Cancer Foundation Executive Director Ray Ruby announced that the total of athletes’ fundraising work had raised $1,865,130. By 11:30 a.m. 1,878,765 was raised.

Ruby thanked them for their dedication to helping others, calling them superheroes.

“Because of you, people in Maine have a better chance of surviving cancer,” he said. “Because of you, hundreds of Mainers in all 16 counties will have transportation treatment tomorrow morning. Because of you, our loved ones, and neighbors are being screened now for early detection. Because of you, members of our families might never have to hear the words, ‘You have cancer.'”

Tri for Cure founder Julie Marchese took the stage and said the race was started when her mother got breast cancer. The Tri for Cure has grown, she said. “When you want to give back, you go big,” Marchese said, thanking sponsors, saying there have been so many people through the years who have supported. “The one thing that has been my mantra this year has been gratitude.”

With the song “I Will Survive,” blaring a long line of athletes made their way onto the beach and into the water to swim a third of a mile. Water safety officials were in kayaks, while a Coast Guard and a Portland Police Department boat were ready to help any swimmer in distress.

Before long, swimmers came out of the water and climbed a hill to the “Wetsuit Strippers” pad where volunteers helped them get out of their suits. The athletes then ran to the next stage of the race and grab their bicycles.

As they made their way on the long ride, fans watching the race lined the athletes’ path, applauding, cheering, and ringing cowbells.

After the 15-mile bike race, participants left their bikes behind to finish the race on foot for the last 3 miles.

As of 11 a.m., some runners had crossed the finish line.

The Tri for Cure was founded by Marchese and Abby Bliss. It has become the largest triathlon in Maine.

This story will be updated.

