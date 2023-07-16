The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cumberland and York counties until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Areas included in the warning are Alfred, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, Cornish, Hollis, Lebanon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Westbrook, Wakefield, Saco, Sanford and South Portland. Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire are also under a tornado watch.

A representative from the weather service said there is no imminent danger right now in those counties.

“Right now it is favorable but not an imminent threat,” Hunter Tubbs said. “But the tornado isn’t the only dangerous weather Maine has going on right now.”

He noted there are still flash flood warnings for much of Maine and advised Mainers to make sure they have a way to receive warnings.

The flood watch has been issued for all of Maine on Sunday with periods of torrential rainfall potentially leading to flash flooding.

The NWS issued a “significant,” excessive rainfall outlook for western and southern Maine, along with nearly all of New Hampshire, on Sunday.

NWS is predicting 2 to 3 inches – or more – of rain starting midmorning, said meteorologist Stephen Baron.

Residents in Vermont saw historic flooding last week, causing damage to roads, homes, and businesses, and the drowning of a man in Barre, a city of about 8,500 people in the central part of the state.

Baron said weather models have been consistently showing that Maine will likely continue to see more rainy weather through the end of the month.

“It’s been over a month now where these low-pressure systems are just going around and continuing to cross our area,” he said.

He added that people should be cautious if they come across flooded roads and should not drive through floodwaters or around barricades.

Staff writer Rachel Ohm contributed to this report.