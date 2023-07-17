Portland police are warning car owners to take precautions as thefts are sharply on the rise this year.

So far, there have been 66 vehicles reported stolen, up from 46 in 2022, Portland police said in a statement Monday.

In the first half of this month alone, 14 cars were reported stolen, compared to just two in the same time period last year, police said.

“We have seen everything from windows being broken to gain entry, to someone leaving their vehicle running with the keys in the ignition while they made a delivery,” the statement said.

Police are recommending car owners park in well-lit areas, lock vehicle doors and glove boxes, keep windows closed and avoid leaving valuables in vehicles. The department also recommends not leaving a spare key in the same vehicle.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: