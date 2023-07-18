Workers at the Brunswick Staples in Cook’s Corner want to form a union, demanding higher pay, better benefits and more hours.

All 12 of the store’s employees, excluding management, signed and submitted a petition to the National Labor Relations Board on June 27 requesting to form a union. It’s the only Staples retail store whose workers have petitioned to unionize, according to NLRB data.

Staples has 997 retail stores in the U.S., including 10 in Maine, and more than 34,000 workers, according to its website.

One Brunswick Staples worker, who declined to be identified fearing retribution, said pay ranges from $15-$18 an hour.

“McDonald’s is starting at $18.50. Walmart is starting at $19,” the worker said. “I could go down the street to Five Guys and get a $2 (an hour) raise.”

Maine’s minimum wage is $13.80 an hour. Lawmakers want to raise it to $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, but Gov. Janet Mills opposes the move.

Advertisement

Eric Hensel, general manager of the Brunswick Staples, declined to comment on the workers’ unionization efforts. Multiple messages to Staples’ corporate representatives were not returned. Portland-based labor attorney David Strock, of Littler Mendelson, was listed as Staples’ legal representative; he did not return a phone message. Littler Mendelson describes itself as “the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management.”

The worker said benefits are only offered to non-managerial supervisors and are “insanely expensive.” The worker added while they are considered a full-time employee, they and other workers are often denied requests to work 40 hours a week.

“I need 40 hours to survive,” the worker said.

Staples could voluntarily recognize the union or the two sides could agree to terms for a union election. A simple majority vote is required to unionize.

Asked why they choose to stay at Staples when higher-paying jobs are available in the area, the worker said they appreciate their fellow employees and helping small businesses that rely on Staples for supplies, marketing materials and more.

“The whole team is loyal to each other. We care about each other,” the worker said. “I love my job. I help people out every single day. … Sometimes I’m helping people out and there’s thousands of dollars on the line.

Advertisement

“My biggest benefit working for a corporate conglomerate is keeping money in the local economy and helping out small business.”

The worker said they hope the employees’ efforts inspire workers at other Staples stores to unionize.

The worker also said the employees are aware their efforts could have negative ramifications, evidenced by Brunswick’s former Little Dog Coffee Shop, which was shut down last month by the owner after workers unionized and went on strike.

“We’re concerned it could backfire,” the worker said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 11.5% of Maine workers are represented by unions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: