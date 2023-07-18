President Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine is horrifying. They kill civilians when launched and even years later from scraps.

The U.K. understands this great threat to civilians in war zones and opposes cluster bombs.

Peg Cruikshank
Scarborough

letter to the editor
